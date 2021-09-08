Breaking: Lalong further relaxes curfew in Jos, lifts ban on tricycles

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has further relaxed the curfew imposed on Jos North in the aftermath of crisis that erupted in area.

According to the governor, from now residents are free to move from 6am to 10pm.

The governor also lifted the ban on tricycles, to now operate from 6am to 6pm daily.

Fresh crisis erupted around Jos days after some travellers heading to Ondo state from Bauchi state were attacked.

However, peace and calm have gradually returned to the troubled areas in the past few days.

