Breaking: Lampard returns to Premier League, gets Everton job

Frank Lampard was charged with bringing in a new era at Everton after his appointment as the club’s new manager was finally confirmed.

The former Chelsea boss held a final round of talks with his advisors at the London offices of Chairman Bill Kenwright over the weekend, where he signed a deal that runs to June 2024; he will meet his new players at Finch Farm, the club’s training base.

Lampard, who will immediately have his squad bolstered by the arrival on loan of Donny van de Beek from Manchester United, will assemble a backroom staff that includes the highly-regarded Joe Edwards – with whom he worked at Chelsea – and Chris Jones.

