Breaking: Lawmakers impeach Uche Ogbuagu as Imo assembly majority leader

The speaker of Imo state House of Assembly Paul Emezim has announced the impeachment of Uche Ogbuagu as the the Majority leader of the house.

Ogbuagu, who represents Ikeduru state constituency, had defected to the All Progressives Congress from Peoples Democratic Party shortly after Emeka Ihedioha was removed in January 2020 by the supreme Court as governor in order to emerge a principal officer of the house.

He was removed during plenary on Thursday by a majority vote.

Details loading…