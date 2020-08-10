Breaking: Lawmakers slam suspension on LG chair, deputy in Nasarawa

Nasarawa state Hosue of Assembly Monday, suspended the Executive chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Council (LGC), Alhaji Mohammed Sani Otto, over alleged insubordination.

The House also suspended the deputy chairman, Karu LGC, Lawal Yakubu Karshi, for the same act.

Speaker of the House Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced this after chairman, House Committee on local government, Barrister Mohammed Alkali, moved a motion on the insubordination activities of the affected council officials during the House emergency sitting in Lafia.

The motion was seconded by Oga Ogazi.

The speaker said that for the chairman of Nasarawa LGC and deputy chairman, Karu local government council to abandon their official duties to attend the court case of the former Secretary to the Government of the State (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Tijani Ahmed, was disservice and act of insubordination.

“The chairman of Nasarawa local government council is hereby suspended pending the investigation on his act of insubordination. The deputy chairman of Nasarawa local government is hereby directed to take over the affairs of the council on acting capacity with immediate effect.

“The deputy chairman, Karu local government council should also proceed on suspension.

“And the Commissioner of Police is hereby directed to provide adequate security cover for acting chairman of Nasarawa local government council as the investigation lasts,” he said.

The speaker expressed dismay on how the Nasarawa council boss abandoned his people on the eve of election to attend court case that didn’t concern government.

He said the suspended council boss was meant to be on ground to assist security agents in ensuring peaceful Nasarawa central constituency bye election.

According to him, “The chairman is paying more allegiance to the former SSG than this institution and the government which is uncalled for.”

While contacted, the Executive chairman of Nasarawa LGC said he had no knowledge that his action contravened the law.

He quickly apologised for his action.

