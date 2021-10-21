Breaking: Lead counsel confirms Nnamdi Kanu’s presence in court, Journalists still barred

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Lead counsel to the detained leader of indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Thursday, confirmed that his client is in court to face his trial.

Kanu was ferried into the Court premises under heavy security convoy at exactly 8:am.

The IPOB leader is being prosecuted by the Federal Government on a seven-count amended charge bordering on allegation of terrorism, treason, money laundering etc.

Meanwhile, no journalist has been allowed entrance into the Courtroom as at the time of filing this report.