Gunmen in the early hours of Monday launched attack on Abia Police headquarters located in Umuahia.

Though police authorities are yet to confirm the attack, eyewitness said the attackers killed a policeman while operatives on duty made spirited efforts to repel the attack.

Similar was witnessed few months ago when gunmen attacked Imo Police headquarters in Owerri.

They also set free many inmates from Imo state custodial centre in Owerri on the same day.

