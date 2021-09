From Lagos comes a report that the Lagos state House of Assembly on Thursday passed passed the bill that prohibits open cattle grazing in the state.

Also, the state assembly passed Value Added Tax (VAT) on the same day.

The two bills were passed after unanimous votes by the lawmakers at the sitting where they were read the third time.

The passage of the anti-open grazing bill is happening in Lagos after their Ondo counterparts did same.

