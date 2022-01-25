Breaking: Like Senate, Reps okay consensus in Electoral Act amendment Bill

The House of Representatives on Tuesday rescinded its last week’s decision on the Electoral Act amendment Bill, and added the use of consensus option as mode of nomination of candidates for elective positions by political parties.

The House had last Wednesday altered the Bill in line with reasons advanced by President Muhammadu Buhari while vetoing the Bill, leaving only the options of the use of direct and indirect primaries for politics parties, a decision that was at variance with that of the Senate, which in addition added the consensus option.

Unlike the Senate however, the House has spelt out certain procedures through which such nominations could be validly arrived at through consensus.

Details loading…