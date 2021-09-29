Breaking: Like Zamfara, Kaduna set to shut down telecommunication services, declares war on bandits

There are strong indications that Kaduna state government is ready to shut down all telecommunication services in parts of the state.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai who dropped the hint while granting interview to radio stations said the shutdown which will affect basically local government areas where terrorists are operating will be effected once security agencies have signalled their readiness to deal ruthlessly with the bandits.

El-Rufai said the shutdown became necessary after some of the bandits operating within Zamfara state moved down to Kaduna state to communicate and still demand for ransom on victims they are still holding captive.

