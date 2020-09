The League ManagementCompany (LMC) has entered into a strategic and investment partnership with

Redstrike Media Nigeria to create NPFL Media and Marketing Company (NPFL Marketing) as a way to commercialise the country’s apex league.

Under the newly signed agreement, NPFL Marketing will be streaming live matches every week of the season through its own Platform NPFL.tv, as well as distributing and broadcasting through other media channels.

Details loading…