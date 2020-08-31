Breaking: Local contractors storm finance ministry, protests non-payment

Local contractors on Monday stormed the Ministry of Finance Headquarters in Abuja protesting the delay in their payment.

The protesting contractors, who were singing “Zainab pay us we no go go”, “we borrowed money to execute contracts”, “You paid your husband, Zainab pay us” amongst others.

In a statement that was later made available to journalists, the group’s Publicity Secretary, Prince Dandy Rowland, stated, “Over 5000 members of the local contractor across the country were passing through severe life threatening situations and hunger, while some have passed on as a result of this delay to pay us.”

The group’s spokesman wondered why despite claims by the ministry that money had been released by the federal government to settle contractors, none has gotten to it’s members.

