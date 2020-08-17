Breaking: Mailafia returns to DSS office over Boko Haram comments

The Department of State Security (DSS) has again invited embattled former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr. Obadiah Mailafia to their Jos office.

Mailafia is expected to be in their office by 12 noon on Monday.

No official confirmation of Mailafia’s reinvitation has been made public by the DSS as at the time of filling this report.

However, the former CBN official has been under fire after alleging that a northern governor is sponsoring and leading activities of Boko Haram and bandits in Nigeria.

