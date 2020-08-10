Breaking: Majek Fashek to be buried in US – Official

Randy, the son of late music sage, Majek Fashek, has announced that his father will be buried in New York, United States where he died.

Randy who said this via a video on Monday, didn’t disclose the date for the burial.

