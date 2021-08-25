Breaking: Major Datong kidnapped by bandits in NDA found dead

Major Datong, the military officer kidnapped in the early hours of Tuesday by armed bandits at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna has been found dead.

Military authorities are yet to confirm the latest development.

Blueprint reports that Nigeria’s foremost military university was invaded by bandits who killed two officers Lt-Cdr Wulah and Flt.- Lt. CM Okoronwo and abducted Maj Datong.

The bandits were said to have invaded the permanent site of the institution located along Airport road, Afaka, in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state around 1.00am.

Incidentally, the NDA is opposite the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka where 39 students were abducted by bandits on March 11, 2021.

Details later…

