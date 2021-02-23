Breaking: Makinde reopens Shasha market

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on Tuesday announced immediate reopening of the Shasha market in Ibadan shut down during the bloody clash between Hausa and Yoruba traders two weeks ago.

The governor stated this at a meeting with the leaders of the Hausa and Yoruba warring communities at the state Government, House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Governor Makinde pointed out that the decision to reopen the market was necessitated by the declining economic situation and the peculiarities associated with the state, and that he would reopen the market for the traders to continue with their commercial activities.

“Considering the economic situation and the peculiarities we have with us, I have heard what you said, and we will immediately reopen the Shasha market. They will bring bulldozers to the market today,” he said.

Governor Makinde added, “when my brother Governors visited Seriki Sasa palace, while we were working around, I realised that both the people I saw at Seriki’s place and those I met at Baale’s place were not happy because they have been deprived of doing their job”.

“If you look at Oyo State, even when the COVID-19 was at its peak, I decided not to shut our market places because I know and also explained to the leadership of the country at the national level that in our state, we have people that the proceeds from what they get today will determine if they will eat tomorrow or not.”

