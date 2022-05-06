Breaking: Mali boots out ex-Super Eagles coach, picks another foreign handler

Former Cameroon Coach, Winfried Schäfer, seems to be set to be announced as the new coach of Mali national team, according reports from Mali.

The followed the decision taken in a meeting held on Thursday by members of the commission set up to choose among the coaches who submitted their applications for the plum job.

Blueprint understands that several meetings and interviews were carried out on Wednesday through a video conference where two out of the final three candidates earlier shortlisted were chosen.

The two coach were Germany’s Winfried Schäfer and Eric Sekou Chelle, a former Malian international.

Reports say the 72-year-old German was selected to take over as Eagles coach while former Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr, was disqualified.

A final meeting is scheduled for today at the headquarters of the Malian Football Federation, to finalize the details of Winfried Shäfer’s contract before the official announcement on his appointment will be made.

In Nigeria, the country’s senior men national team Super Eagles are still without a substantive coach.

Ahead of upcoming two friendly matches between Super Eagles and Mexico as well as Ecuador, assistant coach Salisu has been reportedly drafted to pick and lead players to the venue of the encounter.

