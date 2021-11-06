Breaking: Man dies as telecom mast collapses in Kogi community (VIDEO)

An unidentified man has died after a telecomm mast on Saturday afternoon collapsed in Ihima community of Okehi local government area of Kogi state.

Blueprint gathered that the collapsed mast belongs to the Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (Nitel)

At the time of filling this story, it is unconfirmed if the affected family will be pressing any charges against the telecom company whose mast fell or the agency responsible for the proper installation of masts and signage poles.

Authorities are yet to confirm the latest incident.

Details loading…