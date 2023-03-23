Breaking: Man gifts INEC governorship collation officer highly-rated SUV

A Nigerian businessman based in Abia state, Steve Ukpabi, has gifted a new Toyota Prado SUV, to the Abia state governorship officer, Professor Nnenna Oti, for keeping her integrity during the electioneering process.

This was disclosed in a statement on his Facebook page on Thursday.

He wrote, “For your outstanding service to the people of Abia, I hereby request for this Prado to be delivered to Mrs. Nnenna Nnennaya Oti immediately after it arrives in Nigeria next month.

Thank you for your service in Abia.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

