Breaking: Man gifts INEC governorship collation officer highly-rated SUV

March 23, 2023




A Nigerian businessman based in Abia state, Steve Ukpabi, has gifted a new Toyota Prado SUV, to the Abia state governorship officer, Professor Nnenna Oti, for keeping her integrity during the electioneering process.

This was disclosed in a statement on his Facebook page on Thursday.

He wrote, “For your outstanding service to the people of Abia, I hereby request for this Prado to be delivered to Mrs. Nnenna Nnennaya Oti immediately after it arrives in Nigeria next month.
Thank you for your service in Abia.”

