Breaking: Manchester City fight back to win 2021/22 Premier League title, Burnley relegated

Manchester City have won the Premier League for the sixth time after a stunning fightback from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side finished one point ahead of Liverpool, who beat Wolves 3-1.

Two goals from Ilkay Gundogan and one from Rodri came in a six-minute spell in the second half.

Villa had taken a two-goal lead through Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho.

Burnley have been relegated. Burnley joined Watford and Norwich in the championship.

Details loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

