Breaking: Manchester City, Liverpool Premier League cracker to be staged at Etihad

Manchester City’s game against Liverpool on July 2 will be held at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City Council has confirmed.

The game had been the only one not confirmed to be held at the original home venue, after the UK’s football policing lead said last month that six fixtures may need to be played at neutral venues.

However, the decision has been made to allow it to go ahead at the Etihad, following a meeting of Manchester City Council’s safety advisory group on Thursday.

“The Council’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG) for the Etihad Stadium met this morning (Thursday June 25) to review the upcoming fixture between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC,” Manchester City Council confirmed in a statement.

“Following the most recent round of Premier League fixtures which have all taken place behind closed doors the SAG has signalled it has no objections to the above fixture taking place at the Etihad Stadium as planned at 8.15pm, Thursday July 2. As with all other Premier League matches this fixture will take place behind closed doors, with no fans present.”

The initial list of fixtures which were to be held at neutral venues also included the Merseyside derby, Manchester City’s home game against Newcastle, Manchester United’s game against Sheffield United and Newcastle vs Liverpool on July 26 plus the game in which Liverpool could win the title.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said earlier this week he hoped the game would place at The Etihad Stadium.

“I would prefer [that] it is in Manchester,” Klopp said. “Otherwise it would be really difficult to organise. I don’t exactly know how that would be but, [because] it will not be in Liverpool, it means we have to go somewhere where we [both clubs] need a hotel probably.

“We don’t know how it would be organised. That is an issue but apart from that, we play where people send us to.”

