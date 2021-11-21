Breaking: Manchester United coach, Ole Solskjaer, gone

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left the club after Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Watford.

That result leaves United seventh in the Premier League – 12 points behind leaders Chelsea with 12 games played.

United have only one win from their past seven league games, a run that includes a 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool and a 2-0 defeat by Manchester City.

Solskjaer, 48, replaced Jose Mourinho on an interim basis in December 2018.

The Norwegian was then given the job full-time in March 2019 on a three-year deal and, in July, signed a new deal with the club until 2024.

