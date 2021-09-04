Breaking: Manchester United new signing ruled out of 2022 World Cup qualifiers

New signing Jadon Sancho will not be involved in England’s forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland, the Football Association has announced.

The Manchester United forward missed Thursday’s 4-0 win in Hungary after sustaining what Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate described as a ‘minor knock’.

And a statement from the FA on Saturday said: ‘Following further assessment, the 21-year-old has returned to his club and is expected to recover in time for Manchester United’s fixture with Newcastle United on Saturday September 11.’

Details loading…