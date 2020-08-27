Breaking: Manchester Utd star Pogba, teammate test positive for Coronavirus

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus, Dailymail reports.

The 27-year-old had been named in France’s squad for their upcoming Nations League matches next month but has been replaced in the squad by Eduardo Camavinga following his positive test result.

Tottenham midfielder and Pogba’s compatriot Tanguy Ndombele has also been removed from Didier Deschamps’ squad after being diagnosed with virus.

Pogba had remained in England during his time off and was pictured enjoying a night out at the swanky Cipriani Restaurant in London on Saturday night with his heavily pregnant wife Maria Zulay Salaues and friends.

The £89m United man will now have to spend 14 days in self-isolation, meaning he will miss the start of the club’s pre-season preparations next Wednesday while Ndombele will also be unable to train with Tottenham.

World Cup winner Pogba, who has a son with wife Maria, is the latest Premier League player to test positive for Covid-19.

It was revealed on Wednesday that Chelsea have had to place eight players in quarantine after six players tested positive on their return from sunshine trips around Europe.

Details loading…

Related

No tags for this post.