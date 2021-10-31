Breaking: Many burnt beyond recognition as fuel tankers collide, explode in Niger

Many people and properties including three shops have been burnt to death in an explosion which resulted from the collusion of two trailers one of which was loaded with fuel in Niger state.

The accident reportedy occured at about 1 pm on Sunday at Enagi in Edati local government area of Niger state.

A resident of Enagi Usman Baba Emigi said in a telephone conversation with Blueprint that “the incident happened at around 1 o’clock in the afternoon of Sunday as the vehicles involved in the accident gutted fire leading to burning of persons and properties”.

He said three corpses could be identified at the scene of the accident while several others were burnt beyond recognition, adding that “six motorcycles and three vehicles also got burnt in the inferno”.

He described the accident as very unfortunate, noting that the fire was still burning and villagers could not do anything to put it off.

He said, “About three shops have been burnt but no residential house was affected,” adding that fire service men from Kutigi and Road Safety were however on ground to rescue the situation.