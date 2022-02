Governor Bello Matawalle has appointed the Senator representing Zamfara central senatorial zone, Hassan Muhammed Gusau as the new deputy governor of the state.

Senator Gusau has now replaces Mohammed Mahdi Aliyu-Gusau who was impeached on Wednesday February 23, 2022 by the state house of assembly members.

Minutes after his impeachment, the same lawmakers confirmed Senator Hassan as the new deputy governor.

