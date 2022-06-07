Breaking: Mayhem in Idi-Araba as Lagos task force clash with ‘Okada’ riders

There was pandemonium in Idi-Araba area of Lagos state on Tuesday after scores of commercial motorcyclists popularly called ‘Okada’ riders clashed with officials of Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, also known as Task Force, who were on a routine enforcement of the state traffic rules.

Lagos state government had banned okada riders from operating in six local governments’ areas – Ikeja, Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Surulere, Apapa and Lagos Mainland Local Governments.

The ban covers nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) under the council including Onigbongbo, Ojodu, Ikoyi-Obalende, Iru-Victoria Island, Lagos Island East, Itire-Ikate, Coker-Aguda, Iganmu and Yaba.Meanwhile, this is not the first time the state would be banning commercial motorcycles.

The chaos extended to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) after some hoodlums invaded the hospital which caused panic amongst occupants.

In the course of the fracas, there were reports of heavy shootings as some of the angry Okada operators chased the patrol team and pelted them with stones.

There have been similar clashes in the past between the riders and task force officials in Amuwo-Odofin and Mile 2 areas of Lagos.

Reacting to today’s face-off, Lagos Police Command has assured residents of safety.

And Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, denied reports that the riders fought security personnel.

“The Taskforce went well prepared. They (riders) were just causing a scene after the Taskforce left with some of their impounded motorcycles.”

Hundeyin said the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and men from the Area Command have been drafted to the scene.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government last week said it has crushed yet another set of motorcycles popularly known as Okada that were seized following the ban on commercial motorcyclists in six local government areas of the state on June 1, 2022.

According to the Chairman of Lagos State Task force, CSP Shola Jejeloye, the agency though has been carrying out crushing of bikes in time past, the last of which was on 25th of May, 2022, it would further intensify its effort in ensuring that all impounded Okada are crushed after following the due process of Traffic Laws as enshrined in Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

The chairman stated that the laws are very clear for the Okada operators to see that their actions are in complete violation of the Transport reform laws of the State that “no two persons shall ride, drive or propel a motorcycle or the tricycle on a major Highway within the State, and any person in contravention of this provision commits an offence and will be prosecuted.”

