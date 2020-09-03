Breaking: McIlroy, wife welcome new baby girl

Golfer Rory McIlroy announced the birth of his baby daughter Poppy Kennedy.

McIlroy, 31, confirmed the news his wife Erica Stoll gave birth on Instagram.

He wrote: “Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, born August 31st, 12:15pm.

“She is the absolute love of our lives. Mother and baby are doing great.

“Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr Sasha Melendy for their amazing care.”

McIlroy and his American partner had kept the pregnancy a secret.

But it was let slip during a television broadcast of the third round of this week’s the BMW Championship, where McIlroy is in contention.

The Golf Channel’s Steve Sands revealed that a baby girl was due “any day now”.

McIlroy later confirmed the news after completing his round at the end of August.

He married Stoll in April 2017 in a lavish ceremony at Ashford Castle, County Mayo.

The couple met when Erica worked for PGA, where she famously helped McIlroy make his Ryder Cup tee-time in 2012 after oversleeping.

They started dating in 2015 and got engaged that December while on holiday in Paris.