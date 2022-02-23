Breaking: Medical doctor kidnapped, NMA threatens to suspend services in Akwa Ibom

Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday morning invaded the premises of the Cottage hospital, Ikot Ekpaw, Mkpat Enin local government of Akwa Ibom state and whisked away Dr Felix Ekpo, a senior medical doctor in the hospital at his duty post .

Blueprint gathered that the incident occurred about 11 am while the doctor was conducting surgical operations on a patient in the theatre .

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said the gunmen swooped on the health centre and made their way straight to the theater where the doctor was working on a patient and took him away at gun point.

“The doctor arrived here this morning for his routine duty and after few minutes, he went in to conduct surgery on a patient that billed for operations. In the middle of the job in the Theatre , the armed men struck and whisked the doctor away.

“We had to call in another Medical doctor to complete the operations to save life. The incident has caused us in the hospital to panic” she said .

Meanwhile, AKwa Ibom state chapter of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has urged members of the Union to remain calm and be alert at their respective duty posts as they have already communicated relevant security agencies on the incident.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of NMA Dr Ekem Emmanuel John and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday, the union threatened to suspend the services of Medical Doctors in the state if the victim is not released within 48 hours .

It therefore urged the state government to deploy security machinery and ensure prompt and unconditional release of the kidnapped doctor .

The statement reads in part, “It is with deep anguish that we inform you of the sad kidnap of our dear colleague and hippocratic brother, Dr. Felix Ekpo.

“Reports from multiple sources indicate that the kidnappers stormed the Hospital premises this morning, abducted and bolted away with our colleague and his car.

“As an Association we are at a loss why indeed any doctor and especially this particular young doctor would be the target for kidnappers considering that his only possession of worth is his medical knowledge and skills, his unflinching passion to avail healing to the sick and his dedication and love for Nigeria and his immediate environment of Akwa Ibom State- which has made him stay back to medically serve our country inspite of the lure of greener pastures made available by the UK, the USA, Saudi Arabia , UAE, Oman, Kuwait etc.

“In view of this unfortunate circumstance, we therefore call on all members of the NMA to remain calm and alert in their various places of work as the leadership of NMA Akwa Ibom state has been in constant communication with relevant security agencies.

“Furthermore, we call on the Government to make haste to uphold the Constitution especially Chapter 2 section 14 which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“To this end, we humbly request the Government to deploy all of its rich security machinery towards the urgent and critical task of rescuing Dr Ekpo, who is not only a citizen but also an employee of Government, kidnapped in the line of duty, right at his place of duty, as assigned to him by government.

“As it stands, the Akwa Ibom Medical Community is in a state of shock and palpable fear. In the next 48hrs, it is our hope that Dr Ekpo does return to us, failing which we may be forced to suspend medical services in the entire state so as to enable us go in search of our dear colleague, Dr Felix Ekpo,” he said.