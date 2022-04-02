Breaking: Russian tennis star, Medvedev, undergoes surgery, stays out of action

Russian world number two Daniil Medvedev says he will be out for one to two months after deciding to have surgery on a small hernia.

Medvedev, 26, missed out on a chance to return to the top of the world rankings when he lost to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz at the Miami Open on Thursday.

“The last months I have been playing with a small hernia,” he said.

“Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem.”

His statement on social media continued: “I will likely be out for the next 1 – 2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for all the support.”