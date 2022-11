Meta, Facebook parents company, has sacked 11,000 employees, nearly 13% of its staff globally.

According to the chief executive officer, Mark Zuckerberg, “I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted.”

Meta layoffs come a few days after Elon Musk-led Twitter sacked around 50 per cent of its employees globally in an effort to reduce costs.