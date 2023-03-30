Breaking: Military helicopters crash

Several people have reportedly died after two military helicopters crashed in Kentucky.

Crew members were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission before the crash at Fort Campbell at around 10pm local time on Wednesday (3am on Thursday UK time), the military base has said in a statement.

The statement adds: “The status of the crew members are unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families.”

A US army soldier at the scene has confirmed there have been multiple deaths, local radio station WKDZ reports.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said: “We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected.”

The helicopters involved were from the 101st Airborne Division which is known as the “Screaming Eagles”.

