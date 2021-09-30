Breaking: Minister Dare hosts 1994 Super Eagles, reveals why Buhari delivered FG’s house promise 27 years after

Youth and Sports development Minister Sunday Dare on Thursday hosted 1994 Super Eagles squad inside his office located within the MKO Abiola National stadium Abuja.

While playing host to array of the then stars that won 1994 nation’s cup, the Minister recalled that the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari fulfilled the house promise made to them due to his resolve to make needed impact in sports impact.

He said, “The present administration is leaving no stone unturned in making sure that all facets of sports development is taken care of.

“After appointing former football and sports stars into government positions, on monthly basis, we take care of aged players and needs around them, and we will continue to do more.”

Among those in the former Super Eagles entourage are Victor Ikpeba, Daniel Amokachi, Alloy Agu and Austin Eguavoen.

Details loading…