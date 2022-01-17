Breaking: Missing body found in search for British woman after Tsunami hit Tonga

A body has been found in the search for a British woman who was swept away as a tsunami struck Tonga on Saturday.

Desperate family members had appealed for help finding 50-year-old Angela Glover, who was hit by huge waves on the island’s west coast.

Shortly before the tsunami happened Angela – who moved to Tonga in 2015 – posted a picture of red skies on Instagram, saying she had witnessed “a few swells” as authorities warned of a tsunami risk.

She wrote: “We’ve been under tsunami warnings today…everything’s fine… a few swells ….a few eerie silences.”

Angela, who managed a tattoo parlour and ran a dog sanctuary in Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, has not been seen since the tsunami struck.

She was swept away as the island was hit by 4ft waves on the west coast of Tongatapu, the country’s main island, where she was staying.

Her husband James was able to cling on to a tree.

Angela’s tearful brother Nick Eleini earlier told The Guardian he feared for his sister, saying: “I don’t think this is going to have a happy ending.”

He said his sister had been washed away with four or five dogs who she was walking at the time. The couple were housesitting a home on the west coast of the island.

James contacted police and the British Embassy after his wife did not return home, Mr Eleini said.

One of her dogs has subsequently been found, but there was no sign of Angela.

He said: “One of the dogs has been found, but Angela hasn’t been found. It’s excruciating.”