A 22-year-old lady, Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwole, who boarded Lagos Bus Rapid Transit vehicle weekend has been reportedly killed.

Ayanwola got missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on Saturday, February 26 when she boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop.

A close friend to the deceased has confirmed that her corpse was found dead along the road.

The corpse, Blueprint gathered has been deposited inside the morgue.

Details loading…