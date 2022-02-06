Breaking: Mo Salah weeps, Sadio Mane celebrates as Senegal beat Egypt, emerge AFCON 2021 champions

Sadio Mane scored the winning goal in the penultimate penalty shootout that led Senegal to win 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against Egypt after extra time play inside Olembe stadium Cameroon.

The Liverpool forward had seen a seventh-minute penalty saved by Egypt keeper Gabaski but Mane held his nerve when he returned in the shootout.

Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy denied Mohanad Lasheen to give Mane the chance to win it in Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium.

Gabaski had made three good saves from Senegal’s Bamba Dieng in extra time.

Shortly after losing the final encounter, Egypt’s Mohammed Salah wept while his Liverpool teammate Mane leaped in celebration.