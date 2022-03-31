[Breaking] ‘Money laundering’: Court acquits, discharges ex-NNPC GMD Yakubu

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Thursday acquited and discharged former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Andrew Yakubu.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed gave the verdict while delivering his judgment on the matter.

Before the recent pronouncement, Yakubu was facing a money laundering charge instituted against him by the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the tune of over $9.8m found in his Kaduna home.

The court has then ordered return of the over $9.8m dollars found in his home.

