Breaking: More controversies in APC over Adamu’s announcement of Lawan as consensus candidate

Contrary to the position of most Northern Governors on power shift to the South, National Chairman of thee All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullah Adamu has announced Senate President Ahmad Lawan as APC consensus presidential candidate.



Adamu made the announced at the meeting of theNational Working Committee (NWC) Monday in Abuja.

A member of the NWC who pleaded anonymity, however told Blueprint that such was not adopted by the NWC.

The source said: “Yes, it’s true chairman announced it but it was not discussed or adopted by the NWC. He just announced it as his personal opinion. Such can not stand.”

Details later

