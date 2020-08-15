Breaking: More stranded Nigerians return from UK (Pictures)

Another batch of Nigerians Saturday evening arrived Abuja, the nations capital from the United Kingdom.

Disclosing this its twitter handle, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) wrote, “296 evacuees arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja today, August 15, 2020, at about 1735HRS from the Gatwick Airport, London UK via @flyairpeace Flight Air No. P47801 operated by Air Europa Flight No AEA962.

“They will all proceed on a 14-day SELF ISOLATION as mandated by @NCDCgov and Presidential Task Force on #Covid_19.”

Details loading…