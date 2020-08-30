Breaking: More trouble for Gusau as North-West zone recalls him from AFN, names replacement

The North West Zonal Directors of Sports on Sunday recalled Malam Ibrahim Gusau from the board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) following a three-day meeting in Kaduna.

The recall was disclosed in a 15-point communique issued at the end of the meeting of Directors of Sports from North West, jointly signed by Chairman North-West Zone Director of Sports, Nalado Iro Kankiya, Representative of Chairmen North-West Zone Athletics Associations, Alhaji Moh’d S. Sule and the Zonal Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, North-West Zone, Abdullahi Idris.

According to the communiqué, “The meeting recall Engr. Ibrahim Shehu Gusau from the Board of Athletics Federation of Nigeria as a result of inefficiency/ ineffectiveness in leadership qualities that leads to his loss of chairmanship position of Zamfara State Athletics Association, lack of communication between states and the zonal office.”

The Directors of Sports also listed, “lack of consistent grassroots developmental programme (athletics), lack of collective desire for hitch-free growth and development of the athletics sector at the state, the zone and the loss of confidence of the stakeholders who are his electorate.”

The North West zonal stakeholders at the same meeting held at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, however, nominated the new Chairman of Zamfara state Athletics Association, Alhaji Jamilu Aliyu Zannan Gusau, as a replacement for Engr. Ibrahim Gusau.

“The meeting nominated Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Zannan Gusau, Kachallan Hausaand District Head of Karal to replace our recalled elected member on the board of Athletics Federation of Nigeria with immediate effect pending election,” the communiqué said.