Breaking: Moving train crushes truck, tricycle, many feared dead in Kano

There is anxiety in Kano metropolis after a moving train crushed a Dangote truck loaded with cement and tricycle with passengers on Sunday in Kano.

Many people are reportedly affected in the incident with rescue workers at the scene.

The incident occurred on Obasanjo road in Kano metropolis at 11:30am on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses, who run businesses near the rail-track, said they saw the trailer coming towards the rail line as the train was speeding.

He said they attempted to flag down the trailer but the driver didn’t notice.

According to the eye witness, “When the driver of the trailer tried to cross the rail line, the train hit the vehicle and the tricycle at the same time.”

As at the time of filing this report it was unclear if anyone was killed in the accident but people were rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Hospital, Kano, from the scene of the accident.

Officials are yet to confirm the latest development.

