Breaking: FG flags off batch C N-Power programme for 1m beneficiaries

The federal government Monday flagged-off the N-Power Batch C programme for one million beneficiaries in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking during the exercise in Abuja during the flag off exercise, the minister, of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the batch C is divided into Stream C1 of 510,000 beneficiaries and stream C2 for 490,000 beneficiaries as, under the Batch C1, a total of 450,000 have been selected to benefit under the graduate component, while 60,000 beneficiaries will be non-graduate beneficiaries.

She said: “The N-Power programme deploys an online application and selection strategy to ensures fairness, transparency and credibility in the recruitment process. The programme commenced in the Office of the Vice President back in June 2016 when the application portal was first opened.

“Over 750,000 applications were received, out of which, 200,000 beneficiaries were screened and selected into the first batch called Batch A. The portal was opened again in June 2017 where over 2.5 million applications were received, from which another 300,000 volunteers were selected into the programme as Batch B.

“I thank His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s unwavering efforts in eradicating poverty in our country and for supporting and sustaining the National Social Investment Programme. With the creation of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the relocation of the NSIP from the OVP to the Ministry, it is worthy to note that Mr. President recognized the creativity and impact of the NPower and has graciously approved the expansion of the programme from 500,000 to 1,000,000 beneficiaries, to enable more young people to benefit.

“Based on this approval, the portal was again opened in June 2020, and over 6 million new applications were received. 1,000,000 beneficiaries will be mined from this as the NPower Batch C.

“The batch C is divided into 2 streams. Stream C1 of 510,000 beneficiaries and stream C2 for 490,000 beneficiaries. Under the Batch C1, a total of 450,000 have been selected to benefit under the graduate component, while 60,000 beneficiaries will be non-graduate beneficiaries. Today, we are here to flag-off the N-Power Batch C1.”

She added: “I want to assure you that the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is committed to ensuring that the strategic objectives of all the Social Intervention Programmes are achieved.

“Some innovations have been introduced into the N-Power selection and payment processes such as the creation of the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS), partnership with key MDAs including the NYSC, the UBEC, the NPHCDA, the NOA to mention but a few, with which the Ministry is leveraging to effectively implement its interventions.

“To ensure that the challenges of communication is addressed, most particularly as it relates to limitations on information flow and internet access across the country and in a bid to provide accessibility to all target programme applicants and beneficiaries, the Ministry has concluded to provide access to information via a USSD code.

“In line with the above, the USSD short code *45665# has been secured via integration to provide the required connectivity and technical support for the provision of information services to our beneficiaries.”