Former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday night showed up at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, venue of the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential screening to take his turn as one of the aspirants.

Okorocha was forcefully arrested last week by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at his residence over alleged N2.9 billion fraud.

Details loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook