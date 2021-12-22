Breaking: Naija Ratels rout Adamawa Queens in NWFL league clash

Naija Ratels football club of Abuja a while ago on Wednesday smashed visiting Adamawa Queens 5-2 in a Nigeria Women Football League (NWPL) clash.

Two goals each from Adugbe Olamide and Ezekiel Motunrayo, then a lone strike from Adesina Timinwu sealed another glorious league outing for the coach Bankole Olowokere tutored team.

Ijeoma Obi had put Adamawa girl ahead in the first half, before Chinyere George bagged another consolation for the away side.

Speaking shortly after the match, coach Olowokere praised his side for stepping up the game in the final half.

He said, “I don’t have any game plan to score mostly in second half. I only try to tell my players to be calm and focused. Again, our focus is to continue to take each match as it comes.”

On his part, Adamawa Queens Jacob Vandi attributed the loss to fatigue, adding, “I took charge of the team four days to the start of the current league campaign.”

The victory for Naija Ratels coincided with the wedding anniversary of its owner Barr. Paul Edeh.

The Abuja-based club had won their first match of the season versus Osun Babes 2-0, before caging Edo Queens 2-2 in Benin City.