Breaking: NAN news portal shut down

The official news portal of New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is currently shut down.

NAN is the official and only Nigerian government-owned and managed News Agency.

Though the management of the country’s biggest news agency is yet to make any official statement, Blueprint however learnt that the news site has been shut down by the host since early Thursday morning.

Attempt by regular subscribers to access information from NAN has not been successful since then.

There are indications that the new agency’s website is also not accessible as at of filling this report.

On annual basis, interested media houses and other corporate bodies pay to subscribe in order to access relevant information for use or publication.