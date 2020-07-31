Breaking: Napoli confirm Victor Osimhen capture from Lille

Napoli have confirmed the signing of 21-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from Lille on a five-year contract.

The deal is worth €50m fee + bonuses.

Victor Osimhen has become the most expensive African player of all time in moving to Napoli, contrary to Italian sources about the nature of the fee.

Last summer, Lille sold Nicolas Pépé to Arsenal in a £72m deal after the Ivorian scored 23 goals in his breakout season. They signed Victor Osimhen for £12m to replace him. They’ve just sold the Nigerian to Napoli in a £50m deal after scoring 18 times.

Blueprint reports that Osimhen scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for the Ligue 1 side in all competitions last season before French football was called off due to Covid-19.

He helped Nigeria win the U17 World Cup in 2015, when he finished as the tournament’s top scorer with 10 goals.

Osimhen started his youth career at Ultimate Strikers Academy in Lagos and turned pro shortly after he turned 18 when he joined German outfit Wolfsburg.

He spent the 2017/18 season in Germany before moving to Belgian side Charleroi on loan the following year, scoring an impressive 20 goals in 36 appearances.