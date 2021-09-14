Breaking: Nasarawa Assembly gets new minority leader



Nasarawa state house of assembly Tuesday, announced Hon. Abel Yakubu Bala of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nasarawa Eggon West constituency as its new minority leader.



Speaker of the house, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, who announced this during the house sitting in Lafia said the appointment of the new minority leader is with immediate effect.

“We have met and have agreed to appoint a new minority leader in the person of Hon Abel Yakubu Bala, the former minority whip and this takes immediate effect.

The speaker also announced the dissolution of the all other minority positions in the house leaving only that of the minority leader.

“In the same vain, all other minority positions in the house stand dissolved, ” the speaker said.

The minority positions dissolved included deputy minority leader, minority whip and deputy minority whip respectively.



It will be recalled that the former minority leader, Hon. Danladi Jatau, member representing Kokona West left PDP for All Progressives Congress (APC), leaving the position vacant with the deputy minority leader doing the minority leader’s job at the floor of the house before his suspension.



Blueprint reports that out of 24 members in the house, APC has 20, PDP has three, while Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has one.