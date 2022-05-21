Breaking: Nasarawa council boss kidnapped, orderly shot dead (PICTURES)

Keffi local government area chairman, Hon. Muhammad Baba Shehu, was on Friday night kidnapped along Keffi- Gudi-Akwanga road in Nasarawa state.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Office Nasarawa state command ASP Ramhan Nansel said the incident happened around 7:30pm on Friday.

He said the police sergeant attached to the chairman, Alhassn Habib, was shot dead on spot as a result of exchange of fire, and his pistol was found inside the car.

“They shot his police orderly dead. We have his pistol in the car but both the chairman and his driver were whisked away by the gunmen,” he said.

ASP Ramhan said investigation has been intensified, and that the body of the deceased police officer has been recovered.

“No information yet about the whereabout of the kidnapped chairman and his driver. We have mobilised our special forces to ensure that they rescue them unhurt,” Nansel said.

