Breaking: Nasarawa gov picks new SSG

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has approved the appointment of Barrister Ubandoma Muhammad Aliyu as the Secretary to the Nasarawa state government.

A statement signed by Director General Strategic Communication and Press Affairs to the governor, Yakubu Lamai, on Wednesday evening, said Ubandoma’s appointment would take effect immediately.

Ubandoma, who was one time Executive chairman Lafia local government area from 1999 to 2002, hails from same area.

He obtained Bachelor of Law Decree from University of Jos in 1997 and attended numerous courses and seminars.

Details loading…