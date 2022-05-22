Breaking: Kidnapped Nasarawa council chair regains freedom

The abducted chairman of Keffi local government area of Nasarawa state Hon. Muhammad Shehu and his aide Tanimu Mohammed have regained freedom.

The Police Public Relations Officer Nasarawa state command ASP Rahman Nansel confirmed this on Sunday in Lafia.

He said they were released around 3am on Sunday, at Kurmin Shinkafa, in Kokona local government area of the state and have since been reunited with their families.

He said three suspects were arrested in connection with the abduction.

“It was around 3am due to sustained pressure from security agencies in the state, they had no option than to released them,” he said.

On the ransom, the PPRO said police were not aware if any ransom was paid before their released.

Blueprint had reported that the Keffi council Chairman was kidnapped on Saturday along Keffi-Gudi- Akwanga road, while his orderly sergeant Alhassan Habib was killed during the incident, and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

