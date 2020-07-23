Breaking – Nasarawa: Lawmakers pass revised 2020 budget in 3 days

The Nasarawa state House of Assembly Thursday, passed into law a revised 2020 budget of N62.96 billion, three days after governor Abdullahi Sule transmitted it to the lawmakers.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the passage after Hon. Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for the passage of the bill into law and it was seconded by Danladi Jatau, the minority leader of the house.

The speaker said the passage of the budget into law tagged “Budget of Inclusive Development” was due to the importance of the budget to the development of the state.

“A bill for a law to amend the Nasarawa state 2020 appropriation bill of N62,968,348, 138.00 only for the services of Nasarawa state has passed third reading.

“This comprises N31,943,912,285.00.billion only as recurrent expenditure while N26,465,632,374.00 billion only as capital expenditure and the consolidated revenue fund charges is N4,558,803,479.00 billion,only,” he said.

Balarabe Abdullahi said efforts should be intensified to improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to complement statutory allocation to the state.

The speaker commended the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation and other members for their commitments in ensuring that the bill sees the light of the day.

“I appreciate all of you for your commitment and for the passion you have for the people of the state,” he said.

He directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

On July 20, 2020, governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, had transmitted a revised 2020 budget to the state house of assembly for consideration and approval due to the effects of coronavirus on the economy.

Initially, the governor on December 4, 2019.presented a 2020 budget proposal of N100.52 billion to the Assembly for consideration and approval before COVID-19 set in.